Commissioner reviews parks condition

MULTAN, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Ali Sahu visited Bagh Langay Khan, Gol Bagh, Aam Khaas bagh and Madni parks here on Sunday to review their condition.

The Commissioner ordered to establish latest tracks including installation of new lights, water facility and benches at parks.

He said Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) had taken appreciable steps to improve the condition of parks in one week.

He directed to focus on attractive landscaping by planting big prepared trees in parks.

He said the task for cleanliness and tree plantation at four parks was given to PHA.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Zahid Ikram while briefing the Commissioner said, work had been started for installation of water coolers, dustbins and benches at parks.

He said latest landscaping at main greenbelts of the city and metro was underway.

Free parking and swings would be ensured for citizens at parks, he added.