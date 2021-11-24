Commissioner reviews parks' condition, development schemes in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed paid visit to different parts of the city and reviewed parks' condition as well as development schemes both as on-going and were accomplished under standard parameters.

According to official release issued here Wednesday, he directed to authority concerned to complete projects initiated at Nawab Pur to woo local's complaints on priority basis.

Irshad Ahmed went on to different parks situated in Sultan Abad area, Lodhi Colony and Pir Khursheed Colony.

He said they were taking measures to improve condition of recreational places to provide good opportunity to the inhabitants to enjoy their leisure time into the scenic boundary with zeal and emotion.

Later, the Commissioner descended to surrounding places of Syadan Walla bypass where he informed that a two-lane project starting from Syadan Walla bypass to Head Muhammed Walla was approved by the provincial authority.

The road would consist of 11 km length to be completed worth Rs. one billion and 18 crore soon in near future.

Officials from Water and Sanitation Agency, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Waste Management Company and Multan Municipal Corporation were present along with the Commissioner during visits.