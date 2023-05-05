Commissioner reviews patchwork of roads

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Friday visited various bazaars and reviewed patchwork of various roads in the city.

The commissioner reviewed the patchwork of Dairy Road, Water Supply Road, Qurban Chowk and Islampura.

On this occasion, the commissioner was informed that Rs 10 million had been released for the project and work would start within two days.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to complete the work within the stipulatedtime and there would be no compromise on quality.