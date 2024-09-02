Commissioner reviews performance of officers of different departments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak while chairing a meeting on Monday reviewed performance of the officers of different government departments.

Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree and heads of government departments attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about staff rationalization, price control, clean and green Pakistan and Kissan Card. The Commissioner directed the authorities to rationalize the staff in terms of work in government departments.

Engineer Aamir Khattak instructed that the excess staff should report to the DC office. The government job is not for taking a salary sitting at home but for doing public welfare work, he added.

The complaints about the ghost employees are coming in a few departments which is not acceptable in any case, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

The Deputy Commissioners should prepare the list for all the departments in the next two days, he directed and said that the excess staff should be sent where human resource is required.

Deputy commissioners Murree and Chakwal pointed out the laxity by the Communication and Works Department. Such officers who are not doing their job well should be surrendered immediately, Engineer Aamir Khattak ordered.

The commissioner said that the Deputy Commissioners should identify important points regarding green belts and beautification of the roads. He further said that the distribution centres would be established at the tehsil level for the distribution of Kissan Card.

Strict implementation of the official price of ‘Rotti’ should be ensured, Engineer Aamir Khattak added.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the concession given to various categories in the price of ‘Rotti’ had been abolished. Availability of 'Rotti' at fixed prices should be ensured especially in big hotels and restaurants, he added.