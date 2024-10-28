Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Performance Of Polio Team

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:27 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, along with Deputy Commissioner Shahriar Gul Memon, Monday visited various areas of Shaheed Benazirabad district, including Neazi Sial Dispensary, Khair Shah, Nazar Muhammad Pathan, Temoor, Masri Khan Chandio, and Qazi Ahmed Mor Transit Point.

During the visit, they reviewed the performance of polio teams and checked vaccination marks on children.

Commissioner Sajjad Hyder, while talking to polio teams, said that the success of the national polio eradication campaign was everyone's national duty.

For this, no child in the district should be left unvaccinated.

He appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams during the campaign and ensure that all children under five receive polio drops.

The Commissioner directed the District Health Officer to achieve the set targets during the campaign and resolve any issues faced by polio teams.

Divisional Coordinator WHO, Dr. Jhangir Korejo, and other officials accompanied with him.

