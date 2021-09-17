Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting of the Divisional price Control Committee and directed Price Control Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that administrative officers should monitor the auction process in the markets on daily basis. The meeting was told that the people who were responsible for overpricing have been fined more than Rs 2 million.

In addition, 642 people have been arrested and cases were registered against 247 people. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that departmental action would be taken against the under-performing Price Control Magistrates.