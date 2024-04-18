Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates

Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti chaired a meeting to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates, arrangements for intermediate examinations, and enforcement of prescribed fares for transportation

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali, Directors of Colleges, Schools education, Secretary and Controller Boards, along with Deputy Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, and other officers participated via video link.

During the meeting, the Commissioner scrutinized the individual performance of Price Control Magistrates of all districts, reprimanding those who were found lacking and directing that inspections should not only be limited to specific areas but should also be ensured in remote areas. He emphasized checking the weight along with the prescribed price of subsidized flour. The Deputy Commissioners were instructed to arrange training for the inefficient magistrates.

He further stated that a daily inspection target should be set for each Price Magistrate, and the positive impact of their actions should be visible in society. He emphasized on monitoring the demand and supply of essential commodities, including pulses. He stressed that FIRs should be registered against traders repeatedly violating the Price Act.

Arrangements for intermediate examinations starting from April 19 were reviewed in the meeting. The Commissioner emphasized that transparent conduct of examinations was everyone's responsibility. Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should inspect each center on a daily basis. Candidates should be provided with a calm environment and fool-proof security at every center. He directed for strict action against the flour mafia. The Commissioner instructed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure foolproof security for foreigners.