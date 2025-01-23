Commissioner Reviews Performance Of Waste Management Company
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan reviewed the performance of Solid Waste Management Company during a meeting, here on Thursday.
A five-point agenda was discussed during the meeting.
CEO of the company, Rana Shahid Imran, said that the company and the contractor have appointed their own managers at the tehsil level, who are being allotted offices in the municipal committees. He said that surveys are underway to start the zero waste campaign, which will be completed this week. He said that micro-plans for sanitation issues have also been prepared at the tehsil level. The company will start a partial sanitation operation across the division from February 1, he added.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan directed the Deputy Commissioners to continue the cleaning operation by the municipal institutions until the company becomes fully operational.
The meeting was informed about the payments, monitoring and performance evaluation to the contractors. The Commissioner made it clear to the CEO and contractors that no negligence and corruption will be tolerated in the success of this important project of the government and the provision of real relief to the people.
A report on the ongoing operation against encroachments across the division was also presented in the meeting. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director Local Government Asif Qabal Malik and CEO Rana Shahid Imran, besides Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar participated in the meeting through video link.
