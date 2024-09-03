Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Performances Of Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Commissioner Nadir Chatha has said that assistant commissioners should play a proactive role in cleanliness, tree planting, and improving municipal services in their respective tehsils.

Addressing a meeting, he said municipal corporations, waste management, PHA, and other departments should enhance facilities for the public through a coordinated strategy. Relevant agencies must complete the restoration of streetlights, installation of covers on open manholes, and the cleaning of dengue hotspots in a timely manner, he added.

He said, "Assistant commissioners should ensure effective monitoring of cleanliness and beautification efforts and attendance of field staff should be ensured. The salaries of underperforming staff should be withheld. Efforts should be intensified for the repair of city roads, widening of intersections, and making greenbelts lush and vibrant", he maintained.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Manzoor Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioner General Malik Muhammad Akhtar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmar Malik, CEO Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, DG PHA Rubina Afzal Abbasi, Director Local Government Zaman Wattoo, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, and other relevant officials.

