Commissioner Reviews Peshawar Revival Plan, Decides To Take Practical Measures For Implementation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 09:15 PM

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday chaired a high level meeting to take review of `Peshawar Revival Plan' wherein all relevant departments made presentations about measures so far been taken for implementation of the plan

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Gul Bano, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Dr. Ehtesham, TMOs of four Towns, officials of PDA, Auqaf department, Railways, C&W and others departments.

During the meeting it was decided in principle that for implementation of Peshawar Revival Plan, practical steps would be taken and operation against encroachment would be expedited.

In this connection, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gul Bano has been made as focal person and directives were issued for presentation of daily progress report.

The meeting also discussed measures for improving traffic flow on University road and it was decided to shift Nadra Mega Centre from Tambowan turn to an open place.

The meeting also decided to approach concerned officials for reducing of some portion of airport runway from University road.

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud decided to personally visit Spin Jummat area from reducing some portions of the mosque for opening of road besides construction of a slip road in the area. During the visit, officials of Peshawar Development Authority, Auqaf Department and members of Masjid Committee would also be invited.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Khan Mehsud said time has come to take practical measures for implementation of Peshawar Revival Plan.

Apart from bringing speed in anti-encroachment drive, a number of other measures would also be taken, he added.

Another meeting on Peshawar Revival Plan has also been called tomorrow (Thursday) to be held at the office of Commissioner Peshawar.

