Commissioner reviews PHA projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) initiated various development projects,

including the restoration of Block 32 Park, construction of a new park in Iqbal Colony

and beautification of the Islampura overhead bridge.

During a visit on Thursday, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan inspected the projects

and instructed the highway department to immediately repair the damaged

railing of the Islampura bridge.

PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi briefed the commissioner about

projects and said a boundary wall for the Iqbal Colony Park was under construction

while the walking track in Block 32 Park had been completed.

Additionally, 110 aesthetically designed planters have been placed on the Islampura

overhead bridge as a part of the beautification drive.