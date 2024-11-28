Commissioner Reviews PHA Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) initiated various development projects,
including the restoration of Block 32 Park, construction of a new park in Iqbal Colony
and beautification of the Islampura overhead bridge.
During a visit on Thursday, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan inspected the projects
and instructed the highway department to immediately repair the damaged
railing of the Islampura bridge.
PHA Director General Tauqeer Haider Kazmi briefed the commissioner about
projects and said a boundary wall for the Iqbal Colony Park was under construction
while the walking track in Block 32 Park had been completed.
Additionally, 110 aesthetically designed planters have been placed on the Islampura
overhead bridge as a part of the beautification drive.
