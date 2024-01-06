Commissioner reviews PIC upgrade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted a comprehensive inspection at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) here on Saturday and evaluated the ongoing construction of the Collection Center and Mehman Khana, aligning with the directives issued by the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister.

Dr. Farqat Alamgir, Chairman of the board of Management, PIC, Chief Engineers and other relevant officials were accompanied him.

The commissioner meticulously assessed the advancements in the construction project. Notably, he revealed that the construction of the second floor of the Collection Center was progressing rapidly and on track to meet the set deadline. Randhawa emphasized the significant impact of the Mehman Khana’s construction, providing crucial facilities for patient attendants.

The addition of washrooms further enhances the convenience for visitors. He was also briefed on the completion of fencing around the PIC and the near-finalization of horticulture work. He expressed satisfaction with the progress. The optimization of traffic management around the PIC Emergency ensures smoother operations for ambulances and vehicles entering, exiting, and parking.

In line with the Chief Minister's directives, emergency infrastructure is undergoing enhancements, and ongoing improvements in horticulture around the emergency area are in progress. The commissioner reiterated that the revival of PIC Emergency translates to improved facilities, ensuring that patients now have access to enhanced healthcare services.