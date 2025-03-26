Commissioner reviews 'Plus Project,City Beautification Plan'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzab Awan, chaired a meeting here on Wednesday

and reviewed the progress of 'Plus Project and City Beautification Plan'.

The meeting was attended by all four Deputy Commissioners, who presented

updates on the beautification plans for key roads, markets, and other public spaces.

During the meeting, Plus Project Focal Person, Waseem Akram, informed the

meeting that April 30 was set as the deadline for distribution of joint Wanda

(livestock feed) under the project's first phase.

He emphasized that revenue officers must ensure timely distribution within

the stipulated time frame.

Additionally, he briefed officials on the Performance Indicators (PIs) and

rankings for revenue officers within the division.

Commissioner Jahanzab Awan directed the Deputy Commissioners to accelerate

the distribution process immediately after Eidul Fitr and make sure all targets

were met within the given deadline.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt(Retd)

Muhammad Waseem, ADCR Fahad Mehmood, Director Development Bilal Hassan,

ADCG Umar Farooq, Plus Project Focal Person Waseem Akram, XEN Highways,

and other revenue officers.

Deputy Commissioners from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar also participated via video link.