Commissioner Reviews Polio Campaign Activities In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) On the first day of the polio eradication campaign, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon visited ongoing polio campaign activities in the district.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon and other related officials were also with him.

The Commissioner directed relevant officials to be be diligent during the anti-polio campaign and make every possible effort to cover the refusal cases because the only solution to prevent the virus is to administer two drops of polio which helps to boost immunity of children up to the age of 5 years

Earlier ,Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon visited different areas of the city to supervise the polio campaign and instructed the officials to start the campaign against polio.

And should play their full role to get 100% percent results.

He said that in this regard every support will be provided by the district administration, besides all Assistant commissioners are engaged in monitoring the anti-polio campaign in their respective talukas.

APP/nsm

