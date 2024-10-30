Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Polio Field Teams’ Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM

Commissioner reviews polio field teams’ performance

Lahore Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted a review of active polio field teams in the Model Town area surrounding Ittefaq Hospital on the third day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Lahore Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted a review of active polio field teams in the Model Town area surrounding Ittefaq Hospital on the third day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Syed Yousaf briefed him on the teams' performance.

During the visit, the commissioner specifically checked the record register, the anti-polio micro plan, the UC map, and the data uploading process via the teams' app. He emphasized that combating polio is a national duty and urged the teams to work diligently.

He appealed to citizens and parents to fully cooperate with the teams, stressing that protecting children from polio is a top priority.

Meanwhile, the Lahore commissioner visited the examination centres at China Chowk to assess the ongoing Islamic Studies and Accounting examinations. He inspected the attendance sheets in line with roll number slips, reviewed the examination center inspection record register, and monitored the CCTV surveillance across all examination halls.

Related Topics

Lahore Polio China Visit All From Top

Recent Stories

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FB ..

FCCI welcomes exemption of senior citizens from FBR mandatory biometric

24 minutes ago
 DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

DC orders completing disposal station by Nov 30

24 minutes ago
 3662 search operations conducted against anti-soci ..

3662 search operations conducted against anti-social elements this year

24 minutes ago
 Improving national economy vital for country’s s ..

Improving national economy vital for country’s stability: Fazl

28 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers o ..

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of SCBA

28 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit

28 minutes ago
IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

IGP Punjab meets police employees, families

1 second ago
 3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

3-day training on e-procurement concludes at PJA

3 seconds ago
 Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri produc ..

Balochistan agriculture dept showcases agri product in international conference

4 seconds ago
 IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

IHC adjourns case against Azam Swati's remand

6 seconds ago
 IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in offici ..

IG NHMP signifies parents, teachers role in officials' children success

2 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation t ..

Governor Kundi welcomes U.S. Congress delegation to KP

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan