Commissioner Reviews Polio Field Teams’ Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Lahore Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted a review of active polio field teams in the Model Town area surrounding Ittefaq Hospital on the third day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign.
Assistant Commissioner Model Town Syed Yousaf briefed him on the teams' performance.
During the visit, the commissioner specifically checked the record register, the anti-polio micro plan, the UC map, and the data uploading process via the teams' app. He emphasized that combating polio is a national duty and urged the teams to work diligently.
He appealed to citizens and parents to fully cooperate with the teams, stressing that protecting children from polio is a top priority.
Meanwhile, the Lahore commissioner visited the examination centres at China Chowk to assess the ongoing Islamic Studies and Accounting examinations. He inspected the attendance sheets in line with roll number slips, reviewed the examination center inspection record register, and monitored the CCTV surveillance across all examination halls.
