Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafiq Mahesar on Monday stated that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in the district.

He was chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for the campaign in the division.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar, District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Focal Person Abdul Hayee Khoso, representative of World Health Organization (WHO), Ghulam Akbar Ghanghro and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The commissioner said that polio was a big issue for the country, adding "We have to strive for its eradication.

" He said that no one would be allowed to demonstrate careless attitude towards the campaign.

"We have to ensure immunization of each and every child below five years of age," he stressed.

The necessary arrangements made for the forthcoming polio immunization the campaign were reviewed during the meeting.

Director Health Sukkur Dr Agha Samiullah Pathan briefed the meeting about the arrangements and target of the campaign.

The anti-polio staff will also remain present at the fixed and transit points of the district, he maintained.