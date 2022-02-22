UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Polio Immunization Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

Commissioner Sukkur, Mustafa Phull Tuesday said that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in the district. He was chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for the campaign in the Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Mustafa Phull Tuesday said that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in the district. He was chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for the campaign in the Sukkur division.

Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki, District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar, Focal Person Abdul Hayee Khoso, representative of World Health Organization (WHO) and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The Commissioner said, polio is the big issue for the country, therefore, we have to strive for its eradication. He said that no one would be allowed to demonstrate careless attitude towards the campaign.

We have to ensure immunization of each and every child below five years of age, he stressed.

The meeting reviewed necessary arrangements made for the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in Sukkur.

The Commissioner stressed the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign across the district, on the occasion.

The DHO briefed the meeting about the arrangements and target of the campaign. He told that anti-polio staff would also remain present at the fixed and transit points of the district.

He directed the concerned authorities and staff to focus on the parents refusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children.

Related Topics

World Polio Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki

Recent Stories

Putin, Aliyev Complete Negotiations, Sign Declarat ..

Putin, Aliyev Complete Negotiations, Sign Declaration on Allied Interaction

11 seconds ago
 Borrell Confirms Sanctions Against Russian Lawmake ..

Borrell Confirms Sanctions Against Russian Lawmakers Voting for DPR, LPR Recogni ..

13 seconds ago
 G7 Nations to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Donb ..

G7 Nations to Impose Sanctions on Russia Over Donbas Recognition - Ottawa

16 seconds ago
 Truss Signs First Wave of UK Sanctions Against Rus ..

Truss Signs First Wave of UK Sanctions Against Russia

2 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Rejects Dakota Access Appeal, Pav ..

US Supreme Court Rejects Dakota Access Appeal, Paving Way for Environmental Revi ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Asked UK to Delive ..

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Says Asked UK to Deliver More Arms, to Request Arms F ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>