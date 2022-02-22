Commissioner reviews polio immunization campaign

Commissioner Sukkur, Mustafa Phull Tuesday said that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in the district. He was chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for the campaign in the Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Mustafa Phull Tuesday said that no negligence would be tolerated in the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in the district. He was chairing a meeting regarding arrangements for the campaign in the Sukkur division.

Deputy Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki, District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar, Focal Person Abdul Hayee Khoso, representative of World Health Organization (WHO) and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The Commissioner said, polio is the big issue for the country, therefore, we have to strive for its eradication. He said that no one would be allowed to demonstrate careless attitude towards the campaign.

We have to ensure immunization of each and every child below five years of age, he stressed.

The meeting reviewed necessary arrangements made for the forthcoming polio immunization campaign in Sukkur.

The Commissioner stressed the need to make effective measures for the immunization campaign across the district, on the occasion.

The DHO briefed the meeting about the arrangements and target of the campaign. He told that anti-polio staff would also remain present at the fixed and transit points of the district.

He directed the concerned authorities and staff to focus on the parents refusing the administration of anti-polio vaccine to their children.