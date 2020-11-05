Commissioner reviews pre-entry test process at QUEST

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah here on Thursday visited Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology (QUEST) to take a view of the ongoing entry test for admissions to 2020-21 batch

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah here on Thursday visited Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology (QUEST) to take a view of the ongoing entry test for admissions to 2020-21 batch. He expressed satisfaction over the process and thorough compliance of Coronavirus prevention SOPs. Vice Chancellor QUEST Prof. Dr.

Saleem Raza Samo informed that in the wake of the coronavirus situation, the university opted to conduct the entry test on November 3, 4 and 5. This year 3439 admission forms were issued to intending candidates, out of them, the university received 3388 admission forms back.

He said that the entry test was attended by 3021 male and 339 female candidates. Dr. Samo said that the result of the entry test was being uploaded on a daily basis. Later, the commissioner visited the university's lawn and asked for more improvement of the park.