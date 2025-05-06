Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness

Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired a divisional meeting to review pre-monsoon preparations and evacuation plans in case of flooding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired a divisional meeting to review pre-monsoon preparations and evacuation plans in case of flooding.

The meeting was attended by officials from district administrations, the Irrigation Department, WASA, Rescue services, and other departments concerned.

During the briefing, the commissioner was informed that the water flow in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers remains normal. Officials noted that continuous monitoring of major drainage points and underpasses is underway through WASA’s Central Monitoring and Control Centre.

Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood directed the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts to ensure full activation of urban flood management machinery, keeping in view weather forecasts and potential rainfall in river catchment areas. He emphasized early planning, mapping of encroachments near rivers, and directed that Lahore’s monsoon Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) be uniformly applied across all districts.

He further instructed districts to submit detailed reports on flood simulation exercises and ordered WASA to keep desilting operations active. He stressed the need for fully functional backup generators at disposal and lift stations and the deployment of teams and equipment at critical drainage points and underpasses.

The Commissioner also directed Irrigation Department officials to conduct bi-monthly clean-up operations in the Lahore Canal to remove waste and debris. Additionally, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was instructed to properly dispose of soil and debris removed from parks during maintenance work.

The Commissioner emphasized that coordinated, timely actions are essential to safeguard the public and minimize the impact of potential monsoon flooding.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, Executive Engineer Irrigation Lahore, MD WASA Gufran Ahmed, Director Development Javed Chauhan, ACR Aleem Ahmed, District Rescue Officer Lahore Shahid Ahmed, and Rescue Incharge Sheikhupura Rana Ijaz. Joining via video link were DC Nankana Sahib Rao Tasleem Akhtar, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DC Kasur Imran Ali, ADC (R) Lahore Sohaib Butt, along with irrigation engineers and assistant commissioners from across the division.