Commissioner Reviews Pre-monsoon Arrangements, Flood Preparedness
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 10:59 PM
Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired a divisional meeting to review pre-monsoon preparations and evacuation plans in case of flooding
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired a divisional meeting to review pre-monsoon preparations and evacuation plans in case of flooding.
The meeting was attended by officials from district administrations, the Irrigation Department, WASA, Rescue services, and other departments concerned.
During the briefing, the commissioner was informed that the water flow in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers remains normal. Officials noted that continuous monitoring of major drainage points and underpasses is underway through WASA’s Central Monitoring and Control Centre.
Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood directed the Deputy Commissioners of all four districts to ensure full activation of urban flood management machinery, keeping in view weather forecasts and potential rainfall in river catchment areas. He emphasized early planning, mapping of encroachments near rivers, and directed that Lahore’s monsoon Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) be uniformly applied across all districts.
He further instructed districts to submit detailed reports on flood simulation exercises and ordered WASA to keep desilting operations active. He stressed the need for fully functional backup generators at disposal and lift stations and the deployment of teams and equipment at critical drainage points and underpasses.
The Commissioner also directed Irrigation Department officials to conduct bi-monthly clean-up operations in the Lahore Canal to remove waste and debris. Additionally, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was instructed to properly dispose of soil and debris removed from parks during maintenance work.
The Commissioner emphasized that coordinated, timely actions are essential to safeguard the public and minimize the impact of potential monsoon flooding.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, Executive Engineer Irrigation Lahore, MD WASA Gufran Ahmed, Director Development Javed Chauhan, ACR Aleem Ahmed, District Rescue Officer Lahore Shahid Ahmed, and Rescue Incharge Sheikhupura Rana Ijaz. Joining via video link were DC Nankana Sahib Rao Tasleem Akhtar, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DC Kasur Imran Ali, ADC (R) Lahore Sohaib Butt, along with irrigation engineers and assistant commissioners from across the division.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
2308 POs arrested in 4 months
DC Bhakkar inspects road construction project in Mankera
EPA intensifies operations to curb environmental pollution
Sarfraz Bugti, Mian Rauf Atta discusses important national and regional matters
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) starts Art Gala
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan
National women's T20 tourney kicks off tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration5 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness5 minutes ago
-
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains5 minutes ago
-
2308 POs arrested in 4 months8 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar inspects road construction project in Mankera8 minutes ago
-
EPA intensifies operations to curb environmental pollution8 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti, Mian Rauf Atta discusses important national and regional matters8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates iconic monument in Multan4 hours ago
-
BTTN organizes seminar on Balochistan’s development and security4 hours ago
-
Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in Mach terrorists attack4 hours ago
-
Punjab trainee officers visit CDA to study Islamabad’s development projects4 hours ago