Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Precautionary Measures For Monsoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner reviews precautionary measures for monsoon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan reviewed precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming monsoon season during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by officials from WASA, Rescue 1122, Waste Management, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant departments.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of a proactive strategy to tackle the challenges expected during the monsoon season. He placed all departments, especially WASA, on high alert and stressed the need for extra caution during Eid al-Azha to win the confidence of people all in sundry.

He directed department heads to cancel staff leaves to ensure continuous availability of manpower and prevent any inconvenience to the public. The WASA authorities were instructed to establish permanent camps in at least 12 low-lying areas of the city to prevent water accumulation.

Amir Karim Khan also directed for early completion of desilting work, garbage collection, and sewer line cleaning. He insisted that waste should be properly disposed of before the arrival of Eid.

Moreover, he instructed officials to ensure that all manholes are properly covered to protect citizens from potential accidents. Any negligence in this regard would hold the concerned officer directly responsible, he warned.

The commissioner also ordered the implementation of an emergency plan for urban flood management. Rescue and other departments were instructed to keep their machinery operational at all times.

Deputy commissioners from all four districts of the division were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Tradi ..

Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Trading

3 minutes ago
 realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

5 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

6 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

6 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

6 hours ago
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

15 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

15 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan