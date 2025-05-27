Commissioner reviews precautionary measures for monsoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim Khan reviewed precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming monsoon season during a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by officials from WASA, Rescue 1122, Waste Management, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant departments.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of a proactive strategy to tackle the challenges expected during the monsoon season. He placed all departments, especially WASA, on high alert and stressed the need for extra caution during Eid al-Azha to win the confidence of people all in sundry.

He directed department heads to cancel staff leaves to ensure continuous availability of manpower and prevent any inconvenience to the public. The WASA authorities were instructed to establish permanent camps in at least 12 low-lying areas of the city to prevent water accumulation.

Amir Karim Khan also directed for early completion of desilting work, garbage collection, and sewer line cleaning. He insisted that waste should be properly disposed of before the arrival of Eid.

Moreover, he instructed officials to ensure that all manholes are properly covered to protect citizens from potential accidents. Any negligence in this regard would hold the concerned officer directly responsible, he warned.

The commissioner also ordered the implementation of an emergency plan for urban flood management. Rescue and other departments were instructed to keep their machinery operational at all times.

Deputy commissioners from all four districts of the division were also present in the meeting.