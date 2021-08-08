UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Preparation Of Faisalabad Master Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Commissioner reviews preparation of Faisalabad Master Plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said that Master Plan Faisalabad 2021-2041 should be comprehensive and flawless from all aspects so that maximum relief could be provided to the general public.

During a meeting, the commissioner reviewed the location of lands and revenue records within the scope of proposed master plan and said that no stone should be left unturned in making the proposed Faisalabad Master Plan comprehensive in all respect.

He directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to get all necessary information from Metropolitan Corporation and other relevant departments and make it a part of the master plan.

Stressing on intensification of departmental efforts, he said the master plan had great importance for orderly and sustainable development which would provide a solid foundation for future planning in socio-economic, agricultural, industrial and urban development.

FDA Chairman Chaudhry Lateef Nazar said the government had focused on master plan which was prerequisite for accelerating the pace of development and prosperity.

He said the proposed master plan would be introduced in next few days and its final approval would be obtained from the government.

Earlier, FDA Director General Dr. Faisal Azeem briefed the meeting and said that 20-year Faisalabad Master Plan 2021-2041 was in the final stages of preparation and modern technology as well as all administrative and departmental resources were being utilized for its solid foundation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Director Development Dr. Naveed,Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Municipal Planning Officer Mian Farooq, experts of Osmani & Co.

and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

1 hour ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

2 hours ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

2 hours ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

3 hours ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.