Commissioner reviews preparation of Faisalabad Master Plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan said that Master Plan Faisalabad 2021-2041 should be comprehensive and flawless from all aspects so that maximum relief could be provided to the general public.

During a meeting, the commissioner reviewed the location of lands and revenue records within the scope of proposed master plan and said that no stone should be left unturned in making the proposed Faisalabad Master Plan comprehensive in all respect.

He directed the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) to get all necessary information from Metropolitan Corporation and other relevant departments and make it a part of the master plan.

Stressing on intensification of departmental efforts, he said the master plan had great importance for orderly and sustainable development which would provide a solid foundation for future planning in socio-economic, agricultural, industrial and urban development.

FDA Chairman Chaudhry Lateef Nazar said the government had focused on master plan which was prerequisite for accelerating the pace of development and prosperity.

He said the proposed master plan would be introduced in next few days and its final approval would be obtained from the government.

Earlier, FDA Director General Dr. Faisal Azeem briefed the meeting and said that 20-year Faisalabad Master Plan 2021-2041 was in the final stages of preparation and modern technology as well as all administrative and departmental resources were being utilized for its solid foundation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, Director Development Dr. Naveed,Director Town Planning Mehr Ayub, Municipal Planning Officer Mian Farooq, experts of Osmani & Co.

and others were also present in the meeting.