Commissioner Reviews Preparations For 7th Digital Population Census

Published February 27, 2023 | 07:20 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) : Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan on Monday reviewed the preparations for the 7th Digital Census starting from March 1 and directed all the Deputy Commissioners to complete the arrangements for the door-to-door campaign for the population.

A meeting was held at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Swat, Shangla and Divisional Census Officer Malakand Division while Deputy Commissioners of the rest of the districts of the division participated through video link.

While presiding over the meeting, the Commissioner Malakand Division directed all the Deputy Commissioners to complete the arrangements for the door-to-door campaign for the population and household census in the districts and supervise all the processes to complete this national duty in the best way possible.

The Commissioner further said that this is the first digital census in the history of the country for which the training of the survey staff has been completed and the door-to-door survey.

The Commissioner added that census has an important and key role to know the future needs and in order to fulfill this national duty smoothly, the residents of Malakand division are advised to fully cooperate with the Census Survey Team.

