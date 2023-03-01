Commissioner reviews preparations for census

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday reviewed price control measures and preparations for census, during a meeting held here.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and other relevant staff attended the meeting.

He inquired about the supply and availability of flour, ghee, cooking oil and other commodities, besides evaluating dengue and malaria prevention measures. The commissioner also reviewed the ongoing special immunization campaign for children, and hospital's waste disposal measures.