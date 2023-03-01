UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Preparations For Census

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner reviews preparations for census

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday reviewed price control measures and preparations for census, during a meeting held here.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and other relevant staff attended the meeting.

He inquired about the supply and availability of flour, ghee, cooking oil and other commodities, besides evaluating dengue and malaria prevention measures. The commissioner also reviewed the ongoing special immunization campaign for children, and hospital's waste disposal measures.

Related Topics

Dengue Oil Price Flour

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

4 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by ..

34 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

36 minutes ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

39 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.