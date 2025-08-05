Commissioner reviews preparations for independence celebrations, security plan finalized for mega musical event,

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi has announced that the Sindh government will organize mega events in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur as part of Independence Day celebrations. In addition, daily programs are being held across all districts of the division from August 1 to 14. He said this while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming mega musical event scheduled on August 8 at Rani Bagh.

During the meeting, DIG Hyderabad Tarique Razzaque Dharejo assured that Hyderabad police will make foolproof security arrangements for the event. President of Karachi Arts Council and event organizer Syed Ahmed Shah said this would be the biggest musical event in Hyderabad’s history, in which renowned singers and artists from across the country will perform their art. He added that 10 SMD screens will be installed to allow the public to enjoy the event live.

He emphasized that the administration should make every possible effort to make this mega event safe and secure because entry to the program was free, and a large number of people were expected to participate in this event.

Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro assured full cooperation from the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for the event. Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon briefed the meeting about the ongoing preparations and informed that a letter had been sent to Rangers high officials for enhanced security. He also mentioned that cleaning and maintenance work at Rani Bagh was also underway.

SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio said that a comprehensive security plan was being developed and expressed confidence that the event will be successfully held. He also presented a detailed security plan during the meeting. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Gadda Hussain Soomro and officers of culture, health, rescue and other departments.

Later, the Commissioner along with the DC, SSP, Mayor Hyderabad and other officials visited Rani Bagh to inspect the venue and review preparations from various angles.