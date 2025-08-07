Commissioner reviews preparations for Independence day celebrations

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, and Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro inspected preparations for the mega musical night scheduled on August 8 at Rani Bagh as part of Independence Day celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, and Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro inspected preparations for the mega musical night scheduled on August 8 at Rani Bagh as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the administration and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) officials to ensure effective planning for public security, cleanliness, and traffic management during the event.

He said such programmes help foster patriotism and spread messages of peace and harmony among the youth.

Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro also expressed full cooperation for the event’s smooth arrangements, confirming that robust security, sanitation, and traffic control measures are in place.

At the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi lauded the enlightened people of Hyderabad, saying they deserve such recreational activities. He appealed to the citizens to participate peacefully and respectfully in the mega musical night on August 8 and to extend full cooperation with the authorities in demonstrating their patriotism.