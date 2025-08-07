Commissioner Reviews Preparations For Independence Day Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 12:37 AM
Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, and Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro inspected preparations for the mega musical night scheduled on August 8 at Rani Bagh as part of Independence Day celebrations
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, and Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro inspected preparations for the mega musical night scheduled on August 8 at Rani Bagh as part of Independence Day celebrations.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the administration and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) officials to ensure effective planning for public security, cleanliness, and traffic management during the event.
He said such programmes help foster patriotism and spread messages of peace and harmony among the youth.
Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abedin Memon, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro also expressed full cooperation for the event’s smooth arrangements, confirming that robust security, sanitation, and traffic control measures are in place.
At the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi lauded the enlightened people of Hyderabad, saying they deserve such recreational activities. He appealed to the citizens to participate peacefully and respectfully in the mega musical night on August 8 and to extend full cooperation with the authorities in demonstrating their patriotism.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers6 minutes ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom16 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series16 minutes ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity46 minutes ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..1 minute ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects1 minute ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination1 minute ago
-
NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–71 minute ago
-
30 people arrested for encroachment in Quetta9 minutes ago
-
DC visits different sectors to take action against absent staff in Kalat9 minutes ago
-
Khuzdar: Police held drug smuggler with 10 kg narcotics9 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi, chamber representatives pay tribute to police martyrs at Melody Chowk35 minutes ago