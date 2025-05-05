Commissioner reviews preparations for Lahore Jeep Rally scheduled for May 10, 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid-bin-Maqsood chaired a coordination meeting to review the comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Lahore Ravi Jeep Rally, scheduled to take place from May 10 to 11, 2025, in the River Ravi area.

The event, being organized with the support of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and under the auspices of the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), will feature a 30-kilometer rally route.

The commissioner was briefed by district administration and departmental representatives on municipal arrangements, event organization, and overall planning.

The Commissioner directed the Lahore and Sheikhupura administrations to provide full support to event organizers and issue effective traffic management plans to ensure smooth flow and public convenience during the event. He also ordered the preparation of duty rosters for relevant departments.

He emphasized that Rescue 1122 must establish emergency response camps along the entire route. Firefighting vehicles and equipment must remain active and readily available. Furthermore, medical camps, emergency centers, and ambulance services should be deployed to provide immediate assistance if required.

The commissioner instructed the formation of sub-committees to oversee key responsibilities and ensure coordination among departments. He stressed that public safety, effective communication, and timely execution are vital for the successful conduct of the rally.

Security arrangements will be managed jointly by Lahore Police, Sheikhupura Police, Motorway Police, and Highway Police.

Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood noted that the Lahore Ravi Jeep Rally is a major tourism and motorsport event for the region and called on all departments to collaborate closely to ensure a safe, organized, and vibrant experience for participants and spectators alike.

The meeting was attended by MD TDCP Dr. Nasir Mahmood, DIG Operations Dr. Faisal Kamran, Additional Commissioner Coordination Lahore Abdul Salam Arif, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, CTO Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din, DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth, and officials from TDCP, Rescue 1122, NHA, WASA, RUDA, and Sheikhupura Police.