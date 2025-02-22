Commissioner Reviews Preparations For Ramazan Bazaar, Sugar Sale Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood chaired a video link meeting to assess arrangements for Ramazan Bazaars, sugar sale points, anti-encroachment operations, and other key initiatives.
During the briefing, it was revealed that Lahore will have 18 sugar sale points, with all necessary preparations completed. Additionally, 10 model Ramazan Bazaars will be set up, with administrative arrangements in the final stages. Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood directed that cleanliness in Ramazan Bazaars must not be compromised. He emphasized that municipal arrangements for these bazaars have been scheduled at the district level across the division.
Highlighting the Punjab Chief Minister’s priorities, he stressed that cleanliness, the removal of encroachments, and urban beautification must be ensured. He instructed officials to improve public services while keeping key performance indicators in focus.
The Commissioner Lahore was also given a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing anti-encroachment operations in all districts.
The meeting was attended via video link by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DC Nankana Muhammad Tasleem Rao, ADC Kasur Rana Musa, and DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaar, sugar sale points6 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead6 minutes ago
-
Preserving mother languages ensures cultural autonomy, intellectual freedom: CM6 minutes ago
-
Health dept reviews progress of vaccination drive6 minutes ago
-
DPO listens to public complaints6 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police issues over 29,800 challans in 24 hours across Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Laptops, cash distribution ceremony on 25th16 minutes ago
-
Youth dies16 minutes ago
-
Rang-e-Pakistan Festival commenced with cultural grandeur16 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police station16 minutes ago
-
Miscreant killed in Karak police retaliatory fire26 minutes ago
-
11 drug peddlers, bootleggers, other lawbreakers netted26 minutes ago