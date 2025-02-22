Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Preparations For Ramazan Bazaar, Sugar Sale Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner reviews preparations for Ramazan bazaar, sugar sale points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood chaired a video link meeting to assess arrangements for Ramazan Bazaars, sugar sale points, anti-encroachment operations, and other key initiatives.

During the briefing, it was revealed that Lahore will have 18 sugar sale points, with all necessary preparations completed. Additionally, 10 model Ramazan Bazaars will be set up, with administrative arrangements in the final stages. Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood directed that cleanliness in Ramazan Bazaars must not be compromised. He emphasized that municipal arrangements for these bazaars have been scheduled at the district level across the division.

Highlighting the Punjab Chief Minister’s priorities, he stressed that cleanliness, the removal of encroachments, and urban beautification must be ensured. He instructed officials to improve public services while keeping key performance indicators in focus.

The Commissioner Lahore was also given a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing anti-encroachment operations in all districts.

The meeting was attended via video link by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DC Nankana Muhammad Tasleem Rao, ADC Kasur Rana Musa, and DC Sheikhupura Shahid Imran Marth.

