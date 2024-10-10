- Home
Commissioner Reviews Preparations For SCO Summit; Inspects Upgraded Joint Check Post On Old Airport Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer, Abdul Amir Khattak on Thursday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and checked joint check post on old airport road besides inspecting its recent up-gradation work completed swiftly.
According to a Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) spokesman, the Commissioner appreciated efforts of the RDA and expressed satisfaction with the progress and performance of the authority.
Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Saleem Ashraf, Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Assistant Commissioner City, Assistant Commissioner Cantonment, and other officers concerned were present on this occasion.
During a briefing, the DG RDA apprised the commissioner about the up-gradation project. The Commissioner was informed that under the project the road was rehabilitated and the check post was renovated. The airport road was beautified, he added.
Scanning devices and surveillance cameras were installed at the check post and a control room had also been established to ensure security and smooth flow of traffic on the road.
The Commissioner appreciated efforts made by RDA for swift completion of the project ahead of SCO Summit.
He said that the measures would not only ensure smooth flow of traffic on the road but also enhance overall security.
