Commissioner Reviews Preparations Of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has announced that a long awaited cultural festival ‘Lahore Lahore aye’ will start in the provincial capital from October 28 and continue till November 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has announced that a long awaited cultural festival ‘Lahore Lahore aye’ will start in the provincial capital from October 28 and continue till November 12.

He was chairing a meeting at his office here on Tuesday to review the preparations of the festival.

The meeting was briefed about the venues and programs of the festival. Various universities will also participate in the different events of the festival.

The commissioner said that festival events will be taken place at various places of the city including Jilani Park (Racecourse Park), Expo Centre, Alhamra, Lawrence Garden and Hazuri Bagh.

He added that diplomats and business tycoons will be invited to participate in the cultural event of Lahore, adding that "Lahore Lahore aye" festival will involve all the business circles of entire Lahore. He said that history, culture, literature, beauty and food of Lahore will be highlighted in the festival.

Commissioner Randhawa said that there will be music, art programs, food stalls, theaters, sports events and much more in the festival.

Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Director MCL Kaleem Yousaf, Director LDA Asif Hussain, and others attended the meeting.

