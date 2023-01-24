UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Price Control Measures, Flour Availability

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Aamir Jan reviewed the price control measures and availability of subsidized flour in the division during a meeting at his office here on Tuesday

Chairing a meeting, the commissioner directed the district officers to ensure 100 percent grinding of wheat given to flour mills, saying that all deputy commissioners should carry out a comprehensive inspections to expose hoarding of flour and wheat. He further said that trucks should be sent according to the needs of the area for delivery of subsidized flour.

The commissioner directed the authorities to continue crackdown on public and private bus stations for loading and unloading of subsidized flour.

From where the complaint was received, Assistant Commissioner concerned would take immediate action, he said.

The meeting was briefed that supply of flour were also being ensured through 2,800 shops and 208 trucks, while the availability of flour in the division and prices of commodities were satisfactory.

Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, ADCG Shahid Kathia, divisional food officers attendedthe meeting while deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video link.

