Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Price Control Measures, Digitalization

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Commissioner reviews price control measures, digitalization

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood on Saturday visited the offices of Assistant Commissioner Cantt and Saddar to review price control strategies and the digitalization of revenue records

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood on Saturday visited the offices of Assistant Commissioner Cantt and Saddar to review price control strategies and the digitalization of revenue records.

During his visit, the Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring that each tehsil has complete and accessible records. He stated, "The tehsils have been divided, and complete records must be maintained in their respective offices."

The Commissioner also evaluated the progress of transferring manual revenue records to a computerized system, focusing on revenue tax collection and price control measures.

The ACs provided updates on their performance targets and the current status of these initiatives.

Furthermore, the Commissioner conducted a special inspection of the record rooms in both tehsils, verifying transfers against the record register. He underscored the Punjab Chief Minister's commitment to performance targets and highlighted that the provision of citizen services remains a top priority.

Additional Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Ali Ahmad accompanied the Commissioner during the visit.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Visit Progress Price Saddar Top

Recent Stories

CM Bugti stresses for educating youth to reject en ..

CM Bugti stresses for educating youth to reject enemy's propaganda

1 minute ago
 Hindu community celebrated "Dewali"

Hindu community celebrated "Dewali"

1 minute ago
 Chhipa's expressed greets for Hindu community on D ..

Chhipa's expressed greets for Hindu community on Diwali

6 minutes ago
 Health minister calls for unified effort in medica ..

Health minister calls for unified effort in medical training, hospital services

2 minutes ago
 WDDB, Pakistan Railways agree to enhance travel fa ..

WDDB, Pakistan Railways agree to enhance travel facilities for women

2 minutes ago
 Journalists enjoy freedom in Pakistan: Governor Te ..

Journalists enjoy freedom in Pakistan: Governor Tessori

2 minutes ago
Kazi declares SCO as well-timed, productive

Kazi declares SCO as well-timed, productive

2 minutes ago
 Dr Farooq fears' Delhi's nefarious move to destabi ..

Dr Farooq fears' Delhi's nefarious move to destabilize coalition government

2 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi launches in ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi launches initiative for comprehensive jai ..

2 minutes ago
 CTO Islamabad briefs traffic officers, orders enha ..

CTO Islamabad briefs traffic officers, orders enhanced performance

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiri HR activist lambastes Delhi's installed p ..

Kashmiri HR activist lambastes Delhi's installed puppet Lt. Governor for forced ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkish Aerospace delegation calls on Governor KP, ..

Turkish Aerospace delegation calls on Governor KP, discusses mutual cooperation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan