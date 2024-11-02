Commissioner Reviews Price Control Measures, Digitalization
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood on Saturday visited the offices of Assistant Commissioner Cantt and Saddar to review price control strategies and the digitalization of revenue records.
During his visit, the Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring that each tehsil has complete and accessible records. He stated, "The tehsils have been divided, and complete records must be maintained in their respective offices."
The Commissioner also evaluated the progress of transferring manual revenue records to a computerized system, focusing on revenue tax collection and price control measures.
The ACs provided updates on their performance targets and the current status of these initiatives.
Furthermore, the Commissioner conducted a special inspection of the record rooms in both tehsils, verifying transfers against the record register. He underscored the Punjab Chief Minister's commitment to performance targets and highlighted that the provision of citizen services remains a top priority.
Additional Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Ali Ahmad accompanied the Commissioner during the visit.
