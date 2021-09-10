Commissioner reviews price control situation in all 3 districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A video-link meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal to review the progress of price control in the division.

Commissioner said that the essential items and food items should be sold at fixed rates across the division. Deputy Commissioners of the three districts participated. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Dr Khurram Shehzad and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq briefed the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division about the performance of their districts.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that it is necessary to ensure the sale of essential commodities at the rate fixed by the government.

The price lists should be displayed at prominent places at all shops. He said that strict legal action should be taken against those involved in hoarding and overpricing. He said that Price Control Magistrates should monitor the auction process in the markets. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain(retd)Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that a frequent and adequate supply of vegetables, fruits and otherfood items in the markets should be ensured.