Commissioner reviews price control, supply of urea, sugarcane crushing, vaccination

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting to review price control across the division, supply of fertilizers at fixed rates, sugarcane crushing, Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, corona vaccination campaign, anti-dengue campaign, and anti-polio campaign.

The video link review meeting was held in the conference room of the Commissioner's Office here.The meeting was informed that solid measures were being taken to adopt the open door policy to provide relief to the complainants in the government offices.

The meeting was also informed about the progress of different development projects, revenue targets, the inclusion of National Identity Card in tax collection, digital land record system, recruitment of Patwaris, establishment of revenue center in rural areas, and controlling the law and order situation on New Year's Evening.

The commissioner said the targets set for the development projects should be completed within a specific time and all resources should be utilized properly.

He instructed that revenue targets, development projects, and all other targets should complete in a fixed time.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Commissioner Incorporation Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Ata Khan, Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid Ahmed and other officers of the departments concerned were present.