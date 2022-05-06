Commissioner reviews price control, supply of fuels, fertilizers, wheat procurement

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss matters related to Price Control, uninterrupted supply of petrol and diesel, wheat procurement and availability of fertilizers in the market

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss matters related to Price Control, uninterrupted supply of petrol and diesel, wheat procurement and availability of fertilizers in the market.

The meeting was held here at Commissioner's Office and attended by Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Mehtab Waseem Azhar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Additional Commissioner General Liaqat Gilani, and other officers of Bahawalpur division.

It was informed that price control magistrates visited 3236 places in the division during this week and found irregularities at 453 places. Fine of more than one million rupees was collected and 147 persons were arrested and cases were registered against 67 persons.

The meeting was told that a 10kg bag of flour is being sold at Rs 580 and a 20 kg bag at Rs 1160 in the division.

The meeting was further informed that sugar was sold at Rs 80 per kg while the ex-mill rate of sugar was Rs 77 per kg.

The meeting was told that the daily demand for fertilizers was 36000 bags while 37000 bags were available in the market every day therefore, the situation of availability of fertilizers in the market was satisfactory. It was also informed wheat is being procured at Rs 2250 per 40 kilograms at 72 wheat procurement centers of the Bahawalpur division. As many as 28 check posts have been set up to check smuggling of wheat.

In action against wheat smugglers, as many as 236,618 wheat bags of 50 kilograms each were recovered from 546 vehicles. The cases were registered against 35 persons. Commissioner directed to take strict action against culprits involved in artificial shortage of fuels and overpricing.