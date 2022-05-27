Commissioner reviews price control, wheat procurement, supply of fertilizers

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Friday chaired a weekly meeting of the Divisional Review Committee and discussed the price control situation including food items, wheat procurement campaign, abundant supply of agricultural fertilizers in the division.

In the video link meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta, Assistant Commissioner General Liaqat Gilani, officers of other concerned departments were also present.

The meeting was informed that a 10 kg bag of flour was available at Rs. 490 /-, 20 kg bag of flour at Rs. 980, while sugar is available at Rs 85 per kg.

As many as117 Price Control Magistrates across the division, inspected 4214 places during the week to review the sale of food items and imposed a fine of Rs. 810,000 on the spot.

Meanwhile 44 cases were registered and 179 persons were arrested on the spot.

The meeting was informed that the ex-mill rate of sugar was Rs 81 per kg. Sugar was being sold at retail at the rate of Rs. 82 / - to Rs. 85 / - per kg throughout the division. The meeting was briefed that there were 29 wheelbarrow bazaars, 152 deputy commissioner counters, 20 farmer platforms, and 78 wholesale outlets across the division from where the people could buy groceries at affordable prices.

The Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners monitor the vegetable and fruit markets on a regular basis.

A total of 72 wheat procurement centers across the division which procuring wheat and supplying bunny bags and 95 percent of gunny bags have been released.

Wheat was being sold in the open market at the rate of Rs. 2400 / - to Rs. 2600 / - per 40 kg.The meeting was also informed that monitoring was being carried out from 28 check posts across the division to control the illegal movement of wheat. As many as 657 vehicles have been seized for violating the rules and 381,652 bags of 50 kg have been loaded and 39 cases have been registered.

The meeting was informed that a 10 kg flour bag was being sold at Rs. 490 / - and 20 kg flour bag at Rs. 980 / - at 1341 places.The meeting was further informed that 8.8 million bags of agricultural fertilizers were required for monsoon crops across the division from April to September and 2.27 million bags have been received by dealers while the remaining 6.53 million bags to be received by September.

Briefing about the persons involved in the hoarding of agricultural fertilizers, it was informed that� 31,217 places were inspected across the division and 103 cases were filed against those involved in the hoarding of agricultural fertilizers.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that the supply of food items at discounted rates should be ensured. Strict action should be taken against the elements involved in the artificial shortage of diesel. Timely steps should be taken and all possible facilities should be provided to the people so that they do not face any difficulty.