Commissioner Reviews Prices In Ramzan Sasta Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:06 PM

Commissioner reviews prices in Ramzan Sasta Bazaar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood on Friday visited the Ramzan Sasta Bazaar and checked the availability of edibles on the controlled rates.

On the occasion, she also directed the concerned officials of the district administration to ensure availability of edibles at fixed prices.

She said that Ramadan Sasta Bazaar was playing a key role in providing direct relief to the people and it would be inspected on a daily basis so that relief could be ensured in a transparent manner.

Later, Dr Farah also visited the General Bus stand and reviewed the implementationon coronavirus SOPs in the public transport vehicles.

