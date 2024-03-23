Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Anti-encroachments, Cleanliness Drive Launched In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat reviewed the progress of ongoing Anti-encroachments and cleanliness drive launched in Quetta to keep the city clean and ensure the best sanitation during Ramzan.

On the direction of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Quetta Administration has initiated a plan for a cleanliness campaign and eliminating encroachments from the city to provide better facilities to the masses.

Hamza Shafqaat said special efforts have been taken regarding the cleanliness situation and ensured civic facilitates to the Quetta dwellers.

The commissioner who is also administrator of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC), said that the Corporation was collecting waste through heavy machinery on daily basis as the city produced around 1.

5 million tons of garbage annually.

During his visits to various areas of Quetta, Hamza Shafqaat instructed the QMC officials to install and repair the street lights in the area to ensure all kinds of facilities during Ramzan and Eid.

Hamza said that any kind of negligence and carelessness would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the officers concerned on receiving the complaint.

He said the QMC and the district administration have jointly launched a special campaign to clean the city and restore its lost beauty.

Under the supervision of Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, multiple measures have been taken for the betterment of traffic, removal of encroachments, cleanliness and restoration of street lights in the city.

