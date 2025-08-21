Commissioner reviews progress of development projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the performance of four districts in city beautification, Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project, and board of Revenue initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners from the four districts, said a spokesperson for the Commissioner office here.

The commissioner also reviewed the progress of the "City Central Beautification Plan" launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The commissioner emphasized the importance of transforming Nawadi Garden Soon Valley in Sargodha Division, which has been a landmark since 1928. He directed the Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to engage experts for the project, which is expected to boost tourism in the area.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of the Punjab Land Records Authority's (PLRA) PULSE project. The was also briefed about key activities including digitization of land records, parcel mapping, and survey activities.

The project aims to improve land record management and provide citizens with easy access to property information.

The Commissioner reviewed the performance of Board of Revenue initiatives in the four districts.

He emphasized the need for effective mechanisms to achieve revenue targets and expedite recovery of outstanding dues.

The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to provide details on relief operations and measures taken to mitigate the impact of recent rains in their respective districts.