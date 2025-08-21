Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the performance of four districts in city beautification, Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE) project, and board of Revenue initiatives.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners from the four districts, said a spokesperson for the Commissioner office here.
The commissioner also reviewed the progress of the "City Central Beautification Plan" launched by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
The commissioner emphasized the importance of transforming Nawadi Garden Soon Valley in Sargodha Division, which has been a landmark since 1928. He directed the Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to engage experts for the project, which is expected to boost tourism in the area.
The meeting was briefed on the progress of the Punjab Land Records Authority's (PLRA) PULSE project. The was also briefed about key activities including digitization of land records, parcel mapping, and survey activities.
The project aims to improve land record management and provide citizens with easy access to property information.
The Commissioner reviewed the performance of Board of Revenue initiatives in the four districts.
He emphasized the need for effective mechanisms to achieve revenue targets and expedite recovery of outstanding dues.
The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to provide details on relief operations and measures taken to mitigate the impact of recent rains in their respective districts.
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Certificates distributed among 22 interns at Rescue 1122 Lodhran27 seconds ago
-
Senior lawyer found dead29 seconds ago
-
GtCCI executive body reviews business, trade issues34 seconds ago
-
NA Standing Committee on Heritage briefed on cultural initiatives; major folk festival announced36 seconds ago
-
3 drug suppliers arrested with 1.217 kg heroin & 2.16 kg charas39 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of development projects41 seconds ago
-
CDA, Ethiopian Embassy launch 'Plant Fraternity' campaign in Islamabad43 seconds ago
-
Man held for threatening citizen to kill11 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealer among three held, narcotics recovered in Tank11 minutes ago
-
DG FDA orders recovery of arrears from private housing schemes20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused involved in injuring teenager during robbery attempt20 minutes ago
-
Transgender community to launch special donation campaign for help of flood victims20 minutes ago