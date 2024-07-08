Commissioner reviews progress of ongoing development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday while chairing a Divisional Development Working Party meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects.

The meeting approved the revised estimates of various development projects of Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

The Commissioner said that the funds should be used transparently in the best interest of the public.

He said that spending the available resources responsibly and honestly should be the top priority of the officers concerned. Unjustified delays and corruption in the utilization of the funds would not be tolerated, he warned.

The meeting approved the revised cost for the construction of the streets in Union Council, PP-03, including Gujar Khan. Several other projects of Talagang, District Attock, and Tehsil Hazro, were also approved in the meeting.