Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A meeting was held in the Commissioner’s office to review the progress of ongoing development projects in Dera Ismail Khan Division and the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the new financial year 2025-26.
The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam. and attended by Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan Division, officers and representatives of the Departments of Health, Education, sports, Forests, Agriculture, Livestock, Social Welfare, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments.
During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the progress of ongoing development projects, obstacles faced and effective use of resources.
The commissioner issued instructions to complete the projects on time and ensure transparency. He directed all departments to provide the latest report of the projects and clarify their priorities for the upcoming development program.
It was emphasized to give priority to education, health, agriculture, irrigation and improvement of roads. The commissioner directed to accelerate the pace of ongoing projects and remove obstacles hindering the completion of the projects immediately.
The commissioner directed all officers to accelerate the pace of ongoing development projects in their respective sectors and ensure transparency and quality in the work and inform about the obstacles so that the problems can be removed.
The relevant authorities should be approached for the provision of funds. Similarly, where there are law order problems, they should also be resolved.
He said that all departments should prioritize public interest projects through mutual communication and cooperation and immediately remove obstacles in the development process.
