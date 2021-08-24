Commissioner reviews progress of polio eradication campaigns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday emphasized upon the deputy commissioners of the division to announce awards for those who demonstrated outstanding performance during polio eradication campaign in respective districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday emphasized upon the deputy commissioners of the division to announce awards for those who demonstrated outstanding performance during polio eradication campaign in respective districts.

He emphasized this while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of recently concluded polio eradication campaign as well as arrangements of upcoming move in that regard in the division.

The commissioner said awards to outstanding anti-polio workers would further boost up the performance and it would help in uprooting the disease from the districts.

He also asked the deputy commissioners to ensure provision of all required facilities in making upcoming anti-polio campaign successful in their respective districts.

Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon informed that refusal cases had been brought to zero level in Badin district while all out efforts were being made to achieve the said task in other districts of the division.

Amidst threats of COVID-19, the workers demonstrated outstanding performance during recently concluded anti-polio campaign, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shahnawaz informed the meeting that on August 14, 2021, the district administration had awarded shields to 40 LHS, Paramedics and polio workers who demonstrated outstanding performance in recently concluded campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the meeting that despite limited numbers of vaccinators, the task in the concluded polio eradication campaign had been achieved in successful manner.