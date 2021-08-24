UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Polio Eradication Campaigns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:38 PM

Commissioner reviews progress of polio eradication campaigns

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday emphasized upon the deputy commissioners of the division to announce awards for those who demonstrated outstanding performance during polio eradication campaign in respective districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday emphasized upon the deputy commissioners of the division to announce awards for those who demonstrated outstanding performance during polio eradication campaign in respective districts.

He emphasized this while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of recently concluded polio eradication campaign as well as arrangements of upcoming move in that regard in the division.

The commissioner said awards to outstanding anti-polio workers would further boost up the performance and it would help in uprooting the disease from the districts.

He also asked the deputy commissioners to ensure provision of all required facilities in making upcoming anti-polio campaign successful in their respective districts.

Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon informed that refusal cases had been brought to zero level in Badin district while all out efforts were being made to achieve the said task in other districts of the division.

Amidst threats of COVID-19, the workers demonstrated outstanding performance during recently concluded anti-polio campaign, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shahnawaz informed the meeting that on August 14, 2021, the district administration had awarded shields to 40 LHS, Paramedics and polio workers who demonstrated outstanding performance in recently concluded campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro informed the meeting that despite limited numbers of vaccinators, the task in the concluded polio eradication campaign had been achieved in successful manner.

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad Progress Badin August All From

Recent Stories

Buildings of 22 schools,12 health centers to be co ..

Buildings of 22 schools,12 health centers to be constructed, repaired in DG Khan ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures for ensuring clean drinking w ..

Govt taking measures for ensuring clean drinking water to citizens: Minister

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs NAB to give clear sta ..

Islamabad High Court directs NAB to give clear statement on Zardari's arrest war ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan targeting clean energy, transport convers ..

Pakistan targeting clean energy, transport conversion to reduce gas emissions: A ..

4 minutes ago
 RTA, Korean delegation discuss future of transport ..

RTA, Korean delegation discuss future of transport and control systems

11 minutes ago
 UC-36 Mohanpura to get M&C Healthcare Centre soon: ..

UC-36 Mohanpura to get M&C Healthcare Centre soon: Dr Faiza

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.