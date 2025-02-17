Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has presided over a meeting at his office on Monday and reviewed the progress of repair and beatification work of model roads of the city.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing work for improvement of footpaths, repair roads, cleanliness activities, and plantation.

The meeting was informed that Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Qaideen, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, Korangi Road, Sher Shah Suri Road, II Chundrigar Road, and Burns Road.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed presented a detailed report on ongoing work and planning, using images and charts.

It was also decided that Deputy Commissioners will seek support of corporate sectors and private companies for the beautification of the spaces in front of their offices .

It was decided that Deputy Commissioner will hold meeting with the concerned private companies and ensure these institutions play their part in making areas outside their offices beautiful and green.

The meeting was attended among others by the Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar (via video link), Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, Managing Director SWMB Tariq Ali Nizamani,Town Administration South, senior officers of KMC, KDA and Local Government department.