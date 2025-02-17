Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Repair, Beautification Of Model Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 10:49 PM

Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads

Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has presided over a meeting at his office on Monday and reviewed the progress of repair and beatification work of model roads of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has presided over a meeting at his office on Monday and reviewed the progress of repair and beatification work of model roads of the city.

The meeting reviewed measures to improve cleanliness, repair footpaths and roads, and beautify the model roads

The meeting reviewed the ongoing work for improvement of footpaths, repair roads, cleanliness activities, and plantation.

The meeting was informed that Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Qaideen, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, Korangi Road, Sher Shah Suri Road, II Chundrigar Road, and Burns Road.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed presented a detailed report on ongoing work and planning, using images and charts.

It was also decided that Deputy Commissioners will seek support of corporate sectors and private companies for the beautification of the spaces in front of their offices .

It was decided that Deputy Commissioner will hold meeting with the concerned private companies and ensure these institutions play their part in making areas outside their offices beautiful and green.

The meeting was attended among others by the Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar (via video link), Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, Managing Director SWMB Tariq Ali Nizamani,Town Administration South, senior officers of KMC, KDA and Local Government department.

Recent Stories

Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework f ..

Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..

6 minutes ago
 Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for ..

Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025

6 minutes ago
 RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to ..

RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Advis ..

Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser

2 minutes ago
 Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slau ..

Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project

2 minutes ago
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautific ..

Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads

2 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to pe ..

Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people: Afzal

2 minutes ago
 Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for IC ..

Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener

12 minutes ago
 EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Au ..

EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance inn ..

36 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's s ..

Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan