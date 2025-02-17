Commissioner Reviews Progress Of Repair, Beautification Of Model Roads
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has presided over a meeting at his office on Monday and reviewed the progress of repair and beatification work of model roads of the city
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has presided over a meeting at his office on Monday and reviewed the progress of repair and beatification work of model roads of the city.
The meeting reviewed measures to improve cleanliness, repair footpaths and roads, and beautify the model roads
The meeting reviewed the ongoing work for improvement of footpaths, repair roads, cleanliness activities, and plantation.
The meeting was informed that Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Qaideen, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, Korangi Road, Sher Shah Suri Road, II Chundrigar Road, and Burns Road.
Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed presented a detailed report on ongoing work and planning, using images and charts.
It was also decided that Deputy Commissioners will seek support of corporate sectors and private companies for the beautification of the spaces in front of their offices .
It was decided that Deputy Commissioner will hold meeting with the concerned private companies and ensure these institutions play their part in making areas outside their offices beautiful and green.
The meeting was attended among others by the Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar (via video link), Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, Managing Director SWMB Tariq Ali Nizamani,Town Administration South, senior officers of KMC, KDA and Local Government department.
Recent Stories
Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..
Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser
Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads
Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people: Afzal
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance inn ..
Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser2 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads2 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to provide maximum relief to people: Afzal2 minutes ago
-
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told16 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam directs BoP to issue maximum loans under Asaan Karobar scheme16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to launch large-scale spring tree plantation drive 202516 minutes ago
-
PTA chairman describes 5G as gateway to innovation, connectivity, progress23 minutes ago
-
IWMI Pakistan opens its field office at Hazara University Mansehra campus2 hours ago
-
NCRC hosts consultation on use of harmful substances/drugs in educational institutes3 hours ago
-
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry3 hours ago