Commissioner Reviews Progress On Anti-encroachment Drive, Urban Beautification Plans
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid-bin-Maqsood, chairing a meeting on Friday, reviewed the ongoing anti-encroachment operations, urban beautification initiatives, and development planning across all districts of the division.
Deputy Commissioners from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib participated in the meeting via video link and presented detailed briefings on the progress of anti-encroachment operations, restoration of key roads, urban beautification, and the establishment of public parks.
According to the briefings, significant progress has been made in clearing encroachments in urban centers. In Lahore, 80 out of 93 identified points have been successfully cleared. Similarly, encroachments have been removed from approximately 80 percent of targeted areas in Nankana Sahib, 84 percent in Kasur, and 75 percent in Sheikhupura.
Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood emphasized that the real success of the operation lies in ensuring that encroachments do not reappear.
He instructed all Deputy Commissioners to identify the reasons that necessitated the re-establishment of cleared areas and to address the root causes effectively. He added that commercial area development and beautification initiatives are being planned in line with government directives. Anti-encroachment operations on main roads and in key commercial markets are proceeding successfully, he noted.
The Commissioner underscored the importance of long-term, sustainable urban planning. “The success of these operations should be measured not only by the removal of encroachments but also by ensuring that these areas are revitalized in an organized and accessible manner for the public,” he said. He directed that rehabilitation of commercial hubs must be planned with a focus on structured development and ease of public access.
