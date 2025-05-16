Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Anti-encroachment Drive, Urban Beautification Plans

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Commissioner reviews progress on anti-encroachment drive, urban beautification plans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid-bin-Maqsood, chairing a meeting on Friday, reviewed the ongoing anti-encroachment operations, urban beautification initiatives, and development planning across all districts of the division.

Deputy Commissioners from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib participated in the meeting via video link and presented detailed briefings on the progress of anti-encroachment operations, restoration of key roads, urban beautification, and the establishment of public parks.

According to the briefings, significant progress has been made in clearing encroachments in urban centers. In Lahore, 80 out of 93 identified points have been successfully cleared. Similarly, encroachments have been removed from approximately 80 percent of targeted areas in Nankana Sahib, 84 percent in Kasur, and 75 percent in Sheikhupura.

Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood emphasized that the real success of the operation lies in ensuring that encroachments do not reappear.

He instructed all Deputy Commissioners to identify the reasons that necessitated the re-establishment of cleared areas and to address the root causes effectively. He added that commercial area development and beautification initiatives are being planned in line with government directives. Anti-encroachment operations on main roads and in key commercial markets are proceeding successfully, he noted.

The Commissioner underscored the importance of long-term, sustainable urban planning. “The success of these operations should be measured not only by the removal of encroachments but also by ensuring that these areas are revitalized in an organized and accessible manner for the public,” he said. He directed that rehabilitation of commercial hubs must be planned with a focus on structured development and ease of public access.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

8 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

8 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

22 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

22 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

22 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

22 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

22 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

22 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan