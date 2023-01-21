Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan has directed the deputy commissioners to solve cases referred by Punjab Ombudsperson's office within a week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan has directed the deputy commissioners to solve cases referred by Punjab Ombudsperson's office within a week.

He was chairing a meeting at his office here on Saturday to review the progress of complaints and cases referred by the Punjab Ombudsperson office.

Additional Commissioner Arif Abdul Salam, ADCs Nazia Mohal, Syed Munawar Abbas and others officers were present while all deputy commissioner of the division participated through video link in the meeting.

The commissioner directed the DCs to forwarded cases sheets to the commissioner's office Lahore, saying that monthly review meeting would be conducted regarding the cases raftered by the Ombudsperson's office.

He said that Ombudsperson's office cases were of great importance so these should be resolved on priority basis and reports be submitted with any delay.