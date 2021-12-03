UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Development Projects

Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:46 PM

Commissioner reviews progress on development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah here on Friday reviewed progress on development projects of Rawalpindi division and directed the authorities that no compromise should be made on quality of work and material.

Chairing a meeting held here to review progress of Annual Development Plan (ADP) projects, he instructed the officers to complete the construction work of different projects as per the prescribed time frame.

The meeting was attended by Director Development, Nazia Sandhan, Deputy Director, Development Saima Ghafoor and the officers of the Building, Highways, Education, Public Health, Engineering, Environment, Local Government, WASA, Agriculture, Special education and other relevant departments, said a news release issued here.

The meeting reviewed all completed and ongoing development schemes of 2020-21. Different departments representatives gave separate briefings about their schemes. The meeting was informed that the projects of Highway-I had been completed while four under construction projects of Highway-II would be completed soon.

There were total 57 schemes in Building Circle-I, out of which 48 were approved while funds for few schemes were not released whereas some schemes were not approved yet.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said the authorities concerned should make efforts to get released the funds for Adwal project as soon as possible.

He directed the Building Department and NESPAK to work hard to complete 'Lillah to Pind Dadan Khan' Road project and make all-out efforts to complete the project till February at all cost, adding, committed and dedicated officers should be given the task to complete the project within stipulated time frame.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on Jalalpur Irrigation Project. The Commissioner was informed that 50 percent work on this project would be completedby December 15.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to review the project work and closely monitor its pace and quality for its in time completion.

