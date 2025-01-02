Commissioner reviews progress on development schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A meeting chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan reviewed progress on new and ongoing schemes under the Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department in the division's four districts on Thursday.

The briefing was attended by Director Development Bilal Hassan and Executive Engineer Local Government Mian Shaukat Ali. The meeting was informed that work was in progress on 273 schemes with an estimated cost of Rs. 3.36 billion. Those include 262 new schemes, seven under the Annual Development Programme, and four ongoing projects.

Under the Chief Minister Punjab’s Special Development Program, 50% of funds were released for 251 schemes, and 26% of the work was completed. Sargodha Division ranks second across the province in completing LG&CD projects. The schemes include 231 in Sargodha, 17 in Khushab, and three in Bhakkar.

The commissioner also announced plans to convene a meeting to evaluate progress on the Chief Minister’s Special Development Program in other departments.