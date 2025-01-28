Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner reviews progress on development projects

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited Bahawalnagar and chaired a meeting in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner's office, here on Tuesday.

The Commissioner reviewed the ongoing development projects, including the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital, Medical College, Sutlej Park, and Highway Road. She also reviewed the ongoing operation against encroachments in the district as per the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab. Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhun provided her with a detailed briefing on the ongoing development projects in the district, the Chief Minister of Punjab's initiatives, Clean Punjab, the encroachment operation, revenue court performance, law and order situation, collection of government dues, health and education, agriculture, smog, and axle load management, among other matters.

While reviewing the progress of 122 development projects in various sectors costing Rs 34.828 billion in Bahawalnagar district, Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen directed that the public welfare projects underway in the district be completed swiftly.

She stated that completing these projects within the stipulated time frame without compromising on quality is the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She emphasized that all departments associated with the development projects should adhere to the given timeline. She mentioned that the Chief Minister of Punjab has approved the establishment of a network of roads in every district of the province to provide quality travel facilities to the public, while strict enforcement of axle load management should be implemented for road safety. Additionally, during the sugarcane season, trailers should be equipped with lights or reflectors to prevent traffic accidents.

Musarrat Jabeen instructed that a written report on the Medical College and other delayed projects be provided, stating that she would approach the relevant forum for the completion of these projects. While reviewing government recovery targets and revenue-related matters, she stated that cases related to land in the revenue court should be resolved on merit without delay, and transparency in departments should be ensured.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

26 minutes ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

41 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

56 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

56 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

1 hour ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

2 hours ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan