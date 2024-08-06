Commissioner reviews progress on grand anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday reviewed progress on ongoing grand anti-encroachment operation.

Chairing a meeting, the Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to clear encroachments from both sides of Nullah Lai besides the main roads and markets on priority basis.

In a briefing on the progress of the operation, the Commissioner was informed that Rawalpindi administration is striving to remove encroachments from all city areas.

Strict action would be taken against the concerned area inspector if a complaint of encroachment is raised again after removal of encroachments, the Commissioner said.

The shops and stalls established on Murree Road for a long time were confiscated during the operation.

So far, Murree Road and Double Road have been cleared of encroachments.

The operations were conducted on both sides of Murree Road and temporary encroachments were removed while 20 truckloads of goods were seized which would not be returned to the encroachers, the Commissioner was briefed.

Engineer Aamir Khattak was further informed that a FIR is being registered in New Town Police Station on resistance of the encroachment mafia in front of Rabi Center.

The Commissioner said that the operation is being intensified and would be started in other areas.

The main reason for the failure of the anti-encroachment operation so far is its lack of continuity, he added. The Commissioner informed, “We will make surprise visits to different markets to assess the situation.”