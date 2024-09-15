Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Grand Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner reviews progress on grand anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Sunday reviewed progress on grand anti encroachment operation.

Chairing a meeting the Commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure removal of encroachments on permanent basis.

The Commissioner was informed that grand anti-encroachment operation was underway in Talwara Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Bara Market, Commercial Market Murree Road and other areas.

Aamir Khattak said that continuity of the operation would help ensure elimination of encroachments.

The teams formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Hakim Ali have so far conducted operations in Talwara Bazaar, Bara Bazaar and Mochi Bazar.

The Commissioner said that the sides of the commercial market and Murree Road have also been cleared of all types of illegal temporary and permanent encroachments.

Five truckload goods were confiscated during the operation, the Commissioner said adding, an FIR was registered and two shops were sealed.

The Commissioner directed that before start of operation in any area, the representatives of the bazaar should be called and given warning.

The goods confiscated during anti-encroachment operation would be shifted to warehouses outside the city under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer. Temporary encroachments would be removed while permanent ones would be demolished, he warned.

Related Topics

Police Murree Road Rawalpindi Progress Sunday FIR Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan