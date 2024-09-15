Commissioner reviews progress on grand anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Sunday reviewed progress on grand anti encroachment operation.

Chairing a meeting the Commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure removal of encroachments on permanent basis.

The Commissioner was informed that grand anti-encroachment operation was underway in Talwara Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Bara Market, Commercial Market Murree Road and other areas.

Aamir Khattak said that continuity of the operation would help ensure elimination of encroachments.

The teams formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Hakim Ali have so far conducted operations in Talwara Bazaar, Bara Bazaar and Mochi Bazar.

The Commissioner said that the sides of the commercial market and Murree Road have also been cleared of all types of illegal temporary and permanent encroachments.

Five truckload goods were confiscated during the operation, the Commissioner said adding, an FIR was registered and two shops were sealed.

The Commissioner directed that before start of operation in any area, the representatives of the bazaar should be called and given warning.

The goods confiscated during anti-encroachment operation would be shifted to warehouses outside the city under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer. Temporary encroachments would be removed while permanent ones would be demolished, he warned.