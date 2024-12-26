Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Progress On Health Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Awan, a meeting was held to review progress on the health sector development projects, here on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that 33pc of construction work at the Government Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology had been completed, with the procurement of medical equipment and other supplies underway. Necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the sewerage line were obtained, and the water supply line is expected to be laid by February.

It was further informed that transformers for the electricity supply to the institute had also been delivered, and OPD [out patients department] and laboratory facilities are planned to be made operational by April. The commissioner directed that recruitment and deployment of doctors and other staff for the cardiology institute should proceed simultaneously.

The meeting was informed that 23 development schemes in the health sector are in progress, including 20 under the Primary and Secondary Health Department and three under Specialized Healthcare. Among these, 90pc of the revamping work on nursing colleges and hostels across all districts has been completed.

Revamping of Government Dr. Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Government TB Hospital, and Government Moula Bakhsh Hospital would be completed by January 30.

Additionally, repair and renovation work is ongoing at 22 rural health centres (RHCs), including seven in Sargodha, four in Khushab, eight in Mianwali, and three in Bhakkar. Similarly, revamping of 93 basic health units (BHUs) is underway, with 38 in Sargodha, 18 in Khushab, 16 in Mianwali, and 21 in Bhakkar.

For the second phase of health sector improvements, estimates for repairs and renovations of additional hospitals have already been prepared. Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan stressed the importance of ensuring the quality of construction materials and directed that at least 20 tests be conducted for each project. He also instructed for preparation of separate material quality books for all projects, with third-party testing for verification. He highlighted the government’s commitment to investing billions in the health sector, particularly in upgrading facilities in remote areas.

Timely completion of these projects would ensure provision of high-quality healthcare services at residents’ doorsteps. The meeting was attended by SE Buildings Amanat Ali, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, and representatives from all four districts, including XEN Buildings, CEOs Health, and Deputy Directors of Colleges.

